BMW Motorrad launches limited edition motorcycles in India. Check out here

The BMW R nineT 100 Years and the BMW R 18 100 Years limited edition motorcycles have been introduced
These motorcycles are 100 years celebration models of the brand's establishment
Honouring BMW Motorrad's founding year, these two limited edition bikes will have 1,923 units each
The price of BMW R nineT 100 Years stands at ₹24,00,000 (ex-showroom)
Cost of BMW R 18 100 Years stands at ₹25,90,000 (ex-showroom)
The R nineT 100 Years model features air/oil-cooled two-cylinder boxer engine churning power output of 109 hp
The R 18 100 Years sports boxer engine with the largest displacement ever installed by BMW Motorrad
It generates power output of 91 hp
Both the motorcycles come with high-grade paint-on-chrome surfaces