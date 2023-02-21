BMW Motorrad launches limited edition motorcycles in India. Check out here

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 21, 2023

The BMW R nineT 100 Years and the BMW R 18 100 Years limited edition motorcycles have been introduced 

These motorcycles are 100 years celebration models of the brand's establishment

Honouring BMW Motorrad's founding year, these two limited edition bikes will have 1,923 units each 

The price of BMW R nineT 100 Years stands at 24,00,000 (ex-showroom)

Cost of BMW R 18 100 Years stands at 25,90,000 (ex-showroom)

The R nineT 100 Years model features air/oil-cooled two-cylinder boxer engine churning power output of 109 hp  

The R 18 100 Years sports boxer engine with the largest displacement ever installed by BMW Motorrad

It generates power output of 91 hp

Both the motorcycles come with high-grade paint-on-chrome surfaces
Know more details about these motorcycles here
Click Here