Mumbai's iconic BEST double decker bus completes 85 years

Published Dec 08, 2022

On December 8, 1937, the first of the iconic double decker buses started operations in the city

Manufactured by Ashok Leyland, the double decker buses became synonymous with Mumbai's identity

At present, there are 45 double decker diesel buses plying in South Mumbai on different routes

The old double decker buses will gradually be phased out from June next year

Mumbai is one of the few cities in the world where double-decker buses still ply

However, double-deckers were increasingly becoming economically unviable because of high fuel consumption

Despite its popularity among commuters and tourists, BEST decided to go for change

2023 will be the last year these buses will be seen on Mumbai roads

The old double deckers are set to be replaced by swanky electric double deckers from January 14
