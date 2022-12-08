Mumbai's iconic BEST double decker bus completes 85 years

On December 8, 1937, the first of the iconic double decker buses started operations in the city
Manufactured by Ashok Leyland, the double decker buses became synonymous with Mumbai's identity
At present, there are 45 double decker diesel buses plying in South Mumbai on different routes
The old double decker buses will gradually be phased out from June next year
Mumbai is one of the few cities in the world where double-decker buses still ply
However, double-deckers were increasingly becoming economically unviable because of high fuel consumption
Despite its popularity among commuters and tourists, BEST decided to go for change
2023 will be the last year these buses will be seen on Mumbai roads
The old double deckers are set to be replaced by swanky electric double deckers from January 14