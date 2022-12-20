Many Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan have been recalled in the United States
The recall has been issued due to faulty suspension struts
The NHTSA has recalled 98 Audi e-tron GT that were built between September 1 through September 15 last year
About 28 Porsche Taycan were recalled and these units were built from July 27 through October 25, 2021
Models include Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Taycan 4 Cross Turismo built between July and November have also been recalled
Other Taycan variants such as Taycan 4S and Taycan 4S Cross Turismo are covered in the recall
The agency said the defect can cause the ring fitted in the air suspension strut to become loose
This can result in discomfort while the vehicle is in motion
The defect can also reduce the height while driving the car