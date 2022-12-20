Multiple models of Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan recalled

Published Dec 20, 2022

Many Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan have been recalled in the United States

The recall has been issued due to faulty suspension struts  

The NHTSA has recalled 98 Audi e-tron GT that were built between September 1 through September 15 last year 

About 28 Porsche Taycan were recalled and these units were built from July 27 through October 25, 2021 

Models include Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Taycan 4 Cross Turismo built between July and November have also been recalled 

Other Taycan variants such as Taycan 4S and Taycan 4S Cross Turismo are covered in the recall

The agency said the defect can cause the ring fitted in the air suspension strut to become loose

This can result in discomfort while the vehicle is in motion  

The defect can also reduce the height while driving the car
