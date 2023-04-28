MotoGP drops this country from its 2023 calendar

Published Apr 28, 2023

MotoGP has announced that the upcoming 2023 Kazakhstan Grand Prix has been cancelled

The Kazakhstan GP was set to take place this year between June 7-9 at the Sokol International Racetrack

This was Kazakhstan’s first-ever MotoGP race and an important milestone for the country’s motorsport program

MotoGP said, "Ongoing homologation works at the circuit, paired with current global operational challenges," prompted the cancellation

MotoGP also confirmed that the race will not be replaced on the 2023 calendar 

The Kazakhstan GP was one of the two new Grands Prix on the MotoGP calendar this year, the other being the Bharat GP to be held in India 

The 2023 MotoGP calendar is now reduced to 20 races 

The cancellation though is only for this year as MotoGP has announced plans to come back to the country next season

Meanwhile, the Indian GP is still on track to take place in September this year 
