2023 MotoGP race will be held in India; will be called ‘Grand Prix of Bharat’

The Grand Prix of Bharat is expected to happen in 2023 or 2024. 19 countries will be participating in the premier road racing event.

It has been confirmed that MotoGP World Championship will be happening in India. It will be held from 2023-2024 to 2030-2031 and will be called the ‘Grand Prix of Bharat’. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for seven years to bring MotoGP to India between Dorna Sports and Fairstreet Sports. As of now, official dates have not been announced but it has been revealed that the races will be held at Buddh International Circuit (BIC).

MotoGP is currently the third most-watched sporting event after the Olympics and FIFA World Cup. 19 countries will be participating in the premier road racing event. Dorna Sports and Noida-based Fairstreet Sports will be organizing the event at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC).

Dorna Sports is actively working with other state governments to promote motorcycling culture in India and collectively work to promote, nurture and groom international-level MotoGP riders in India. “MotoGP continues to earn new audiences and fans worldwide. This makes it imperative for us to expand its presence to new destinations where fans and riders are growing every year. India is key to our scheme of taking MotoGP sport to new frontiers" said Mr Carlos Ezpeleta, Managing Director, Dorna Sports. “Over the past decade, the MotoGP World Championship has gone from strength to strength, thanks to a competitive grid and a well-crafted set of rules. We look forward to gaining a wider fan base in India with the Grand Prix of Bharat."

Economists and industry experts are estimating a boost in trade, tourism and employment. Moreover, the event is expected to generate 50k direct and indirect jobs and 5k jobs on race weekend itself. What is interesting is that MotoGP is also planning to MotoE in India. This will not only be a first in Asia but a significant green initiative with net zero carbon emissions.

