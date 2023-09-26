MotoGP Bharat 2023: Quick look at motorbikes that stole the show

The first Indian MotoGP saw myriad of fascinating two-wheeled powerhouses
The bikes were showcased by brands such as Yamaha, Honda, Aprilia, Ducati, KTM, and Ola Electric
Yamaha R7 and MT-07 were two of the most exciting products (In pic: R7)
Yamaha R3 and MT-03 are 300 cc bikes sharing their powerplants and other components (In pic: R3)
Aprilia RS 457 sportsbike was showcased ahead of its Indian launch
KTM RC16 MotoGP Edition was showcased as a prototype GP racing motorcycle
Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 Repsol Editions are two special edition iterations of their mass-market versions (In pic: Dio 125)
Ola Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser and Roadster electric motorcycle concepts turned many heads (In pic: Diamondhead)
Diavel and DesertX were the two most exciting showcases from the Ducati stable (In pic: DesertX)