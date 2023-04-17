Missed your chance to book Kia EV6 last year? Bookings re-opened

Published Apr 17, 2023

The Kia EV6 was launched in India in June last year 

Bookings were closed last year after the company received an overwhelming response

The company has already delivered 432 units of the battery-powered vehicle

 That’s four times the originally planned volume for the Indian market

The two variants of the EV6 can now be booked again

Compared to the launch price, the EV6 has now received a price hike 

Its price was hiked in January this year by 1 lakh

EV6 is based on the Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)

It arrives in India as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU)
Power on the 2023 Kia EV6 comes from the single PMS electric motor
