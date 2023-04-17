The Kia EV6 was launched in India in June last year
Bookings were closed last year after the company received an overwhelming response
The company has already delivered 432 units of the battery-powered vehicle
That’s four times the originally planned volume for the Indian market
The two variants of the EV6 can now be booked again
Compared to the launch price, the EV6 has now received a price hike
Its price was hiked in January this year by ₹1 lakh
EV6 is based on the Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)
It arrives in India as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU)