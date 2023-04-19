MG Cyberster is here to rival Tesla Roadster

MG has unveiled the Cyberster at Auto Shanghai 2023
The Cyberster is a high-performance EV sports car
The Cyberster is a two-seat roadster just like the Tesla Roadster
MG Cyberster's styling pays homage to roadsters from MG's heritage
The Cybderster has a long bonnet, low nose and curvaceous surfaces.
It also has scissor doors and Kammback rear design.
MG Cyberster will be celebrating brand's 100th anniversary
MG Cyberster is expected to arrive for sale in the UK and Europe in the summer of 2024.
As of now, there is information whether Cyberster will make its way to India or not