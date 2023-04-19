MG Cyberster is here to rival Tesla Roadster

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 19, 2023

MG has unveiled the Cyberster at Auto Shanghai 2023

The Cyberster is a high-performance EV sports car

The Cyberster is a two-seat roadster just like the Tesla Roadster

MG Cyberster's styling pays homage to roadsters from MG's heritage

The Cybderster has a long bonnet, low nose and curvaceous surfaces.

It also has  scissor doors and Kammback rear design.

MG Cyberster will be celebrating brand's 100th anniversary

MG Cyberster is expected to arrive for sale in the UK and Europe in the summer of 2024.

As of now, there is information whether Cyberster will make its way to India or not
