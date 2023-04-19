Porsche Cayenne to Polestar 4: Biggest reveals at the Shanghai Auto Show

World’s biggest carmakers showed off their latest models at the bustling auto show in Shanghai
German auto giant revealed the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV for the first time globally
Volkswagen also revealed the ID7 electric sedan which aims to challenge the dominance of Tesla Model 3
Supercar maker Porsche has unveiled the new Cayenne at the auto show
BYD also launched its new entry level electric hatchback Seagull with up to 402-km range
Volvo-backed EV maker Polestar revealed its fourth model to rival Tesla’s Model Y
Among concept electric cars, Nissan's Arizon captured a lot of attention
BYD’s two-door sports supercar Yangwang U9 can go from zero to 96 kmph in just two seconds
The Xpeng G6 electric SUV comes with intelligent assisted driving software and will rival Tesla Model Y