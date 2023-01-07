Mercedes-Benz shines at CES 2023.Check out here

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Jan 07, 2023

The much-awaited CES 2023 saw Mercedes-Benz in its all glory 

The luxury automaker announced a series of technology updates at the event

One of them was that the brand will bring in high-power charging network starting in North America 

It will also launch its Level 3 autonomous driving technology in the US soon

It showcased the most efficient Mercedes-Benz ever made at the event, the VISION EQXX

This electric vehicle can cover more than 1,200 km on a single charge!

Mercedes also shared about its partnership with Apple Music and Universal Music Group to offer supreme in-car experience

The brand also partnered with ZYNC to offer one platform for streaming content in its cars
