Mercedes-Benz shines at CES 2023.Check out here

The much-awaited CES 2023 saw Mercedes-Benz in its all glory
The luxury automaker announced a series of technology updates at the event
One of them was that the brand will bring in high-power charging network starting in North America
It will also launch its Level 3 autonomous driving technology in the US soon
It showcased the most efficient Mercedes-Benz ever made at the event, the VISION EQXX
This electric vehicle can cover more than 1,200 km on a single charge!
Mercedes also shared about its partnership with Apple Music and Universal Music Group to offer supreme in-car experience
The brand also partnered with ZYNC to offer one platform for streaming content in its cars