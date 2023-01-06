The first-ever Mercedes of 2023 for India is a AMG demon with style

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 06, 2023

Mercedes-Benz India starts 2023 with a bang as it drives in its all-new AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet

First offering of the year, Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet price stands at  1.30 crore (ex-showroom)

This latest model is the top version of the AMG E 53 4MATIC+ performance saloon

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet is an all-wheel drive model

The car is powered by 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo petrol engine combined with a 48V mild hydrid setup

The engine generates power of 429 bhp and maximum torque of 520 Nm

The car offers a nine-speed gearbox setup

This AMG model touches 100 kmph from absolute zero in 4.5 seconds

It has a top speed of 250 kmph
