The first-ever Mercedes of 2023 for India is a AMG demon with style

Mercedes-Benz India starts 2023 with a bang as it drives in its all-new AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet
First offering of the year, Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet price stands at ₹1.30 crore (ex-showroom)
This latest model is the top version of the AMG E 53 4MATIC+ performance saloon
Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet is an all-wheel drive model
The car is powered by 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo petrol engine combined with a 48V mild hydrid setup
The engine generates power of 429 bhp and maximum torque of 520 Nm
The car offers a nine-speed gearbox setup
This AMG model touches 100 kmph from absolute zero in 4.5 seconds
It has a top speed of 250 kmph