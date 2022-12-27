Mercedes-Benz recalled only one S-Class this year. Know why

We know when an automaker issues a recall it usually comprises of multiple cars, but this recall might come as a surprise
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) called back a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S 500 due to...
...an issue with the dashboard
The recall stated that the dashboard might be insufficiently attached which can cause problems with the passenger airbag
The automaker will replace the dashboard free of cost
The company's supplier started an investigation earlier this year after finding an irregularity in quality check
After the check, it was found that the dashboard of the concerned model had weaker adhesive application
A few additional recalls have also been made such as GLE-Class models and Mercedes-AMG GT 53 among others
Among these, a few of these have potential issue with the center console that can come out open if involved in a crash