In pics: This Mercedes-Benz EV gets new colours
Mercedes-Benz EQS is the automaker's flagship electric sedan that has received a wide range of exterior and interior personalisation options from Manufaktur division.
The personalisation package for the EQS includes nine exterior colours.
These exterior colours for the Mercedes-Benz EQS include Diamond White, Hyacinth Red, Cote d'Azur Blue, Selenite Gray, Night Black, Silicon Gray, Rubellite Red, Kalahari Gold, and Vintage Blue.
Apart from the distinctive exterior colour options, the opulent electric sedan remains same in terms of design.
The interior too receives host of colour options and Nappa leather.
The Nappa leather for the interior is available in five different colour options.
These five colours are Rosé Grey, Deep White, Yacht Blue, Tobacco Brown, and Mystic Red.
The seats get Nappa leather with diamond quilting.
The steering wheel, door panel armrests, center console, and the lower section of the instrument panel, along with edges of the high-pile floor mats too get Nappa leather.
The EQS' personalisation package comes offering centre console's Manufaktur logo in chrome.
The EQS' personalisation package also comes offering illuminated door sills.
First Published Date: 21 Dec 2022, 11:26 AM IST
