Mercedes-Benz is celebrating its best sales year and has announced plans to bring 9 new cars to the market in 2024
The German luxury carmaker plans to bring new-generation models, two new AMG models, and expand its EV portfolio with twice as many offerings
Here are the cars that Mercedes-Benz India has lined up for launch in the 2024 calendar year
New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class - The brand’s bestselling model in India is all set for an overhaul and will continue to be a long-wheelbase model
Mercedes-AMG S 63 e-Performance - Based on the new-gen S-Class, the performance version will pack 791 bhp and 1,430 Nm of torque
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S e-Performance - With systems borrowed from F1 cars, this C-Class-based AMG will pack 671 bhp and 1,020 Nm
Mercedes-Benz has also confirmed plans to bring the Maybach EQS SUV to India later this year, which will be one of the three new EVs in 2024
Mercedes is also expected to bring the GLB facelift with a subtle nip and tuck to the styling and features
Lastly, the new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is also likely to arrive this year