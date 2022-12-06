Mercedes-AMG S-Class is the most powerful S-Class of all time

The new Mercedes-AMG S-Class is a plug-in hybrid
It comes a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and rear-axle-mounted electric motor
The total power output of the setup is 791 hp and 1,430 Nm
The car can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds
The braking system comes in 15.7 discs with six-piston calipers
The front grille has an array of vertical louvers
The AMG emblem is a mix of chrome and black
The rear side has four trapezoidal exhaust tips and diffuser
The MBUX system comes with AMG and hybrid powertrain features