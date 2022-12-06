Mercedes-AMG S-Class is the most powerful S-Class of all time

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 06, 2022

The new Mercedes-AMG S-Class is a plug-in hybrid 

It comes a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and rear-axle-mounted electric motor 

The total power output of the setup is 791 hp and 1,430 Nm

The car can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds

The braking system comes in 15.7 discs with six-piston calipers  

The front grille has an array of vertical louvers 

The AMG emblem is a mix of chrome and black

The rear side has four trapezoidal exhaust tips and diffuser

The MBUX system comes with AMG and hybrid powertrain features
Know more about Mercedes-AMG
Click Here