Why is Mercedes-Benz bonding with China over a panda?

Mercedes-Benz is bonding with China through sustainable finance
It is the first automaker to do so
Mercedes-Benz has issued a Green Panda Bond to China
It is a two-year term bond which is approximately of size 68 million euros
Through this bond, the luxury automaker is expanding its regional footprint in sustainable finance
This is Mercedes-Benz first green bond outside of the European market
This is in line with Mercedes-Benz Ambition 2039
This move is also the brand's extension of green finance exploration to the Chinese market
The funds will be used for financing new customer leasing contracts with BEVs