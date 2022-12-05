Why is Mercedes-Benz bonding with China over a panda?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 05, 2022

Mercedes-Benz is bonding with China through sustainable finance  

It is the first automaker to do so

Mercedes-Benz has issued a Green Panda Bond to China

It is a two-year term bond which is approximately of size 68 million euros

Through this bond, the luxury automaker is expanding its regional footprint in sustainable finance

This is Mercedes-Benz first green bond outside of the European market

This is in line with Mercedes-Benz Ambition 2039

This move is also the brand's extension of green finance exploration to the Chinese market

The funds will be used for financing new customer leasing contracts with BEVs
Know more about Mercedes-Benz
Click Here