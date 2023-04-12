Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful AMG ever

Mercedes-Benz has launched its AMG GT 63 S E Performance in India
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is priced at ₹3.3 crore
It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that is mated to an electric motor
It produces 830 bhp and 1,470 Nm
It can hit an electronically limited top speed of 316 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds
The battery pack sits at the rear axle. There are seven driving modes on offer
There are also two sound modes on offer - Powerful and Balanced
The 9-speed transmission transfers the power to all four wheels using 4MATIC+
As standard, there are 20-inch wheels on offer. However, customers can opt for larger 21-inch ones