Mercedes GLS facelift brings more luxury for rear passengers. Will it come to India soon?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 04, 2023

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the new GLS with more power and new styling elements

The major updates have taken place inside the luxury SUV

The rear seats of Mercedes GLS was always luxurious. But the facelift version offers more fun than before

The GLS facelift now comes with the new steering wheel which is seen in most modern Mercedes models

With optional MBUX Multi-Seat Entertainment system, rear passengers get two displays

It also comes with optional 100W USB ports to charge laptops or tablets

The upholstery colour inside the Maybach GLS is white with black inserts

Among other interior theme options are Bahia brown/black or macchiato beige/black

The cabin also boasts of a two-stage air filter to keep the interior free from dust and pollutants
There is a whole lot more that has changed in the GLS facelift. Will it come to India soon?
Click Here