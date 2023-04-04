Mercedes GLS facelift brings more luxury for rear passengers. Will it come to India soon?

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the new GLS with more power and new styling elements
The major updates have taken place inside the luxury SUV
The rear seats of Mercedes GLS was always luxurious. But the facelift version offers more fun than before
The GLS facelift now comes with the new steering wheel which is seen in most modern Mercedes models
With optional MBUX Multi-Seat Entertainment system, rear passengers get two displays
It also comes with optional 100W USB ports to charge laptops or tablets
The upholstery colour inside the Maybach GLS is white with black inserts
Among other interior theme options are Bahia brown/black or macchiato beige/black
The cabin also boasts of a two-stage air filter to keep the interior free from dust and pollutants