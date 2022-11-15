McLaren is ambitious about an electric hypercar
McLaren's electric supercar will follow the brand's lightweight philosophy, hinted the OEM
The McLaren electric car will sit in the same league as the Porsche Taycan
McLaren EV will arrive as a four-door model and will focus on utility
Despite being a four-door model with focus on utility, the McLaren EV will continue to bet big on its supercar roots
McLaren EV will be the latest entrant in the high-performance supercars with electric powertrain
McLaren hints that the upcoming EV could be a higher-riding model
The McLaren EV would use ample amount of carbon fibre across the body
The McLaren EV is expected to come visibly as attractive as the other models from the brand