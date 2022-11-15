McLaren's electric hypercar to target Porsche Taycan

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published 十一月 15, 2022

McLaren is ambitious about an electric hypercar

McLaren's electric supercar will follow the brand's lightweight philosophy, hinted the OEM

The McLaren electric car will sit in the same league as the Porsche Taycan

McLaren EV will arrive as a four-door model and will focus on utility

Despite being a four-door model with focus on utility, the McLaren EV will continue to bet big on its supercar roots

McLaren EV will be the latest entrant in the high-performance supercars with electric powertrain

McLaren hints that the upcoming EV could be a higher-riding model

The McLaren EV would use ample amount of carbon fibre across the body

The McLaren EV is expected to come visibly as attractive as the other models from the brand
Read more about McLaren supercars
Click Here