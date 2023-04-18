Maruti WagonR, Alto K 10 available with heavy discounts in April

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on several of its models till the end of this month
Up to ₹54,000 is being offered on select models
Models included in the benefit scheme are WagonR, Alto K10 and Celerio
WagonR is being offered with discounts worth up to ₹54,000
Offers are applicable on WagonR CNG, 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre variants
Alto K10 is being offered with cash discounts worth ₹40,000 along with other benefits
Celerio is being offered with a discount worth up to ₹45,000
Biggest benefit is on the CNG version with cash discount worth ₹30,000
The manual petrol variants get discount of ₹25,000 besides exchange bonus