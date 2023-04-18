Maruti WagonR, Alto K 10 available with heavy discounts in April

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 18, 2023

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on several of its models till the end of this month

Up to 54,000 is being offered on select models

Models included in the benefit scheme are WagonR, Alto K10 and Celerio

 WagonR is being offered with discounts worth up to 54,000

Offers are applicable on WagonR CNG, 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre variants

Alto K10 is being offered with cash discounts worth 40,000 along with other benefits

Celerio is being offered with a discount worth up to 45,000

 Biggest benefit is on the CNG version with cash discount worth 30,000 

The manual petrol variants get discount of 25,000 besides exchange bonus
S-Presso is being offered with discounts up to 45,000 on the manual petrol variants
