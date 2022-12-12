Maruti Swift, Ignis, S-Presso fail to impress in Global NCAP crash tests

Global NCAP announced second set of results under the #safercarsforIndia campaign
Cars from Maruti Suzuki performed poorly in these crash tests
Maruti Swift scored one out of five in the crash test
Apart from Swift, Maruti Ignis and S-Presso were tested as well
The models were tested in their basic safety specification with two frontal airbags and ABS
Maruti Ignis scored one as driver's chest showed weak protection
Maruti S-Presso took a single star out of five as it also offered less protection to the driver's chest
The crash tests showed that the rear passengers received marginal protection
In child occupant protection category, Swift scored one star while Ignis and S-Presso got zero