Maruti Swift, Ignis, S-Presso fail to impress in Global NCAP crash tests

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 12, 2022

Global NCAP announced second set of results under the #safercarsforIndia campaign

Cars from Maruti Suzuki performed poorly in these crash tests

Maruti Swift scored one out of five in the crash test

Apart from Swift, Maruti Ignis and S-Presso were tested as well

The models were tested in their basic safety specification with two frontal airbags and ABS

Maruti Ignis scored one as driver's chest showed weak protection

Maruti S-Presso took a single star out of five as it also offered less protection to the driver's chest

The crash tests showed that the rear passengers received marginal protection

In child occupant protection category, Swift scored one star while Ignis and S-Presso got zero   
Know the result in detail
Click Here