Maruti Suzuki strengthens True Value network. Should you buy a second-hand car?  

Maruti Suzuki True Value was started in 2001 as a platform for buying pre-owned vehicles
Over the past two decades, Maruti has established 556 showrooms across 276 cities
True Value currently has a customer base of 26 lakh customers
True Value claims to offer hassle-free buying experience on vehicles that are rigorously tested
True Value is a multi-brand sales channel. This means it does not just sell pre-owned Maruti vehicles
Demand for pre-owned vehicles has seen a spike in recent times. Covid & slow production rates have seen interest grow
A number of other sales and purchase channels have cropped up. These include First Choice, Spinny, Cars24, OLX Autos, among others