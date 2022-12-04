Maruti Suzuki strengthens True Value network. Should you buy a second-hand car?  

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 04, 2022

Maruti Suzuki True Value was started in 2001 as a platform for buying pre-owned vehicles

Over the past two decades, Maruti has established 556 showrooms across 276 cities

True Value currently has a customer base of 26 lakh customers

True Value claims to offer hassle-free buying experience on vehicles that are rigorously tested

True Value is a multi-brand sales channel. This means it does not just sell pre-owned Maruti vehicles

Demand for pre-owned vehicles has seen a spike in recent times. Covid & slow production rates have seen interest grow

A number of other sales and purchase channels have cropped up. These include First Choice, Spinny, Cars24, OLX Autos, among others
Want to buy a used vehicle? For a quick check
Click Here