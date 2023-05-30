We drove the Jimny recently before its launch and here are our observations about its infotainment system
Jimny gets a large 9-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system
The screen gets a host of connected features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and shows various information
Key information like driving range, fuel economy are displayed on the screen
Paired with an Arkamys sound system, the infotainment screen enhances the SUV's premiumness inside the cabin
The screen offers a host of control of various functionality including phone, music system, vehicle controls etc
It can be connected with your phone via Bluetooth to attend calls and check messages
The screen acts as display for the reverse parking camera
Jimny will be sold through Nexa retail network and in two variants: Zeta and Alpha