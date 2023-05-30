Maruti Suzuki Jimny is all set for launch in India after much waiting

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 30, 2023

We drove the Jimny recently before its launch and here are our observations about its infotainment system

Jimny gets a large 9-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system 

The screen gets a host of connected features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and shows various information

Key information like driving range, fuel economy are displayed on the screen

Paired with an Arkamys sound system, the infotainment screen enhances the SUV's premiumness inside the cabin

The screen offers a host of control of various functionality including phone, music system, vehicle controls etc

It can be connected with your phone via Bluetooth to attend calls and check messages

The screen acts as display for the reverse parking camera

Jimny will be sold through Nexa retail network and in two variants: Zeta and Alpha
