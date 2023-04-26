Priced between ₹7.46 lakh and ₹13.13 lakh, Fronx is the latest entrant in sub-4-metre SUV space in India
Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between ₹6.61 lakh and ₹9.88 lakh
With such a competitive pricing, Fronx is expected to challenge its own sibling Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in a total of 12 different trims
Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available in nine different trim options
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in manual AMT and automatic gearbox options
Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available in manual and AMT options
Baleno is available in both petrol and CNG options
Fronx is available with a petrol powertrain only but a CNG option could be added later