Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based SUV Fronx is here

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 26, 2023

Priced between 7.46 lakh and 13.13 lakh, Fronx is the latest entrant in sub-4-metre SUV space in India

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between 6.61 lakh and 9.88 lakh

With such a competitive pricing, Fronx is expected to challenge its own sibling Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in a total of 12 different trims

 Check product page

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available in nine different trim options

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in manual AMT and automatic gearbox options

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available in manual and AMT options

Baleno is available in both petrol and CNG options

Fronx is available with a petrol powertrain only but a CNG option could be added later
Read more about Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Click Here