Maruti Suzuki has silently updated its Brezza compact SUV portfolio
Besides rejigging the features, Brezza's powertrain too has witnessed revision
In this reshuffling, the manual variants of the Brezza have lost the mild-hybrid tech
However, the automatic variants continue with the mild-hybrid tech
Among other changes, the SUV now gets seatbelt reminders for all seats as standard
This feature is same as the newer Maruti Suzuki cars like Fronx and Jimny
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG has lost out on features like ESP and hill-hold assist
Other features like 360-degree camera, HUD, 6 airbags, 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Arkamys sound system etc remain unchanged
Despite the features and powertrain update, the pricing of Brezza remains unchanged