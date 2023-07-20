Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV has lost the mid-hybrid technology

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 20, 2023

Maruti Suzuki has silently updated its Brezza compact SUV portfolio

Besides rejigging the features, Brezza's powertrain too has witnessed revision

In this reshuffling, the manual variants of the Brezza have lost the mild-hybrid tech

However, the automatic variants continue with the mild-hybrid tech

 Check product page

Among other changes, the SUV now gets seatbelt reminders for all seats as standard

This feature is same as the newer Maruti Suzuki cars like Fronx and Jimny

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG has lost out on features like ESP and hill-hold assist 

Other features like 360-degree camera, HUD, 6 airbags, 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Arkamys sound system etc remain unchanged

Despite the features and powertrain update, the pricing of Brezza remains unchanged
Check more on Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Click Here