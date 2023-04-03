Maruti Suzuki finally pulls the plug on India's bestselling car Alto 800

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 03, 2023

Axing of Alto 800 comes as Maruti Suzuki doesn't find upgrading it to BS6 Phase 2 norms economically viable

With the Alto 800 discontinued, Maruti Suzuki is betting big on Alto K10

In absence of Alto 800, the Alto K10 will be Maruti Suzuki's entry-level model

Maruti Suzuki claims the Alto K10 has been witnessing a rise in demand lately

 Check product page

Besides the cost effectiveness factor of upgrading Alto 800 to BS6 Phase 2 norms, lack of demand too played a key role in its axing

Acquisition cost in entry-level segment has increased, while people's income didn't increase significantly

Besides the private buyers, Alto 800 has remained popular among fleet operators

Maruti Suzuki has cited Alto K10's rising demand as one of the reasons behind axing the Alto 800

Renault Kwid too is facing an uncertain future in this segment due to the same reason
Read more about Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Click Here