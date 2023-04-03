Axing of Alto 800 comes as Maruti Suzuki doesn't find upgrading it to BS6 Phase 2 norms economically viable
With the Alto 800 discontinued, Maruti Suzuki is betting big on Alto K10
In absence of Alto 800, the Alto K10 will be Maruti Suzuki's entry-level model
Maruti Suzuki claims the Alto K10 has been witnessing a rise in demand lately
Besides the cost effectiveness factor of upgrading Alto 800 to BS6 Phase 2 norms, lack of demand too played a key role in its axing
Acquisition cost in entry-level segment has increased, while people's income didn't increase significantly
Besides the private buyers, Alto 800 has remained popular among fleet operators
Maruti Suzuki has cited Alto K10's rising demand as one of the reasons behind axing the Alto 800
Renault Kwid too is facing an uncertain future in this segment due to the same reason