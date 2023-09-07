Maruti Brezza to Hyundai Exter: Top 10 SUVs sold in India in August

Published Sep 07, 2023

Maruti Brezza emerged as the best-selling SUV last month with 14,572 units sold

At number 2 was Tata Punch with 14,523 units. It's the first time that Punch emerged as Tata's best-selling SUV

Hyundai Creta remains the leader in the compact SUV segment with 13,832 units sold in August

Maruti's smallest SUV Fronx has found 12,164 homes last month, finishing fourth on the list

Maruti Grqand Vitara completes the list of top 5 SUVs with 11,818 units sold

Hyundai's sub-compact SUV Venue finished sixth as the carmaker sold 10,948 units

The new Kia Seltos has seen its sales pick up with 10,698 units sold last month

At number 7 is Mahindra's flagship Scorpio SUV which found 9,898 takers in August

Tata Nexon, which will soon get its facelift version, saw 8,049 units of outgoing version sold

Hyundai's smallest SUV Exter completes the list of top 10 SUVs with 7,430 units sold in India last month
