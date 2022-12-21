Make room in your garage! This flying car is almost ready for sale

Israel-based startup Air One has successfully completed its first full flight
The flying car, also referred to as eVTOL, is getting ready for commercial use in 2024
Air One is planning for full-scale flights with passengers from early next year
The flying car can fit in two people at a time, including the pilot
Powered by electric motor, the flying car has four rotors like drones to help it hover
The Air One eVTOL can travel up to 177 kms on a single charge
It comes with a top speed of 250 kmph and a cruise speed of little more than 160 kmph
The startup claims that the flying car can be recharge fully within one hour
Currently Air One is waiting for commercial licence approval from authorities