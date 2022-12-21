Make room in your garage! This flying car is almost ready for sale

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 21, 2022

Israel-based startup Air One has successfully completed its first full flight

The flying car, also referred to as eVTOL, is getting ready for commercial use in 2024

Air One is planning for full-scale flights with passengers from early next year

The flying car can fit in two people at a time, including the pilot

Powered by electric motor, the flying car has four rotors like drones to help it hover

The Air One eVTOL can travel up to 177 kms on a single charge

It comes with a top speed of 250 kmph and a cruise speed of little more than 160 kmph

The startup claims that the flying car can be recharge fully within one hour

Currently Air One is waiting for commercial licence approval from authorities
