Mahindra XUV400 finally hits Indian roads!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 17, 2023

The electric compact SUV has been priced between 15.99 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

This is the introductory price for the first 5,000 bookings 

Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch

The SUV's bookings will commence on January 26

In the first phase, XUV400 will be made available in 34 cities

Deliveries will begin in March 2023 for XUV400 EL and during Diwali for XUV400 EC

The electric compact SUV comes available in five different colour options

While the EC variant offers a range of 375 kilometres, the EL variant offers a range of 456 kilometres

Mahindra XUV400 challenges rivals like Tata Nexon EV
It will also compete with rivals like Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV
Click Here