Mahindra XUV400 finally hits Indian roads!

The electric compact SUV has been priced between ₹15.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
This is the introductory price for the first 5,000 bookings
Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch
The SUV's bookings will commence on January 26
In the first phase, XUV400 will be made available in 34 cities
Deliveries will begin in March 2023 for XUV400 EL and during Diwali for XUV400 EC
The electric compact SUV comes available in five different colour options
While the EC variant offers a range of 375 kilometres, the EL variant offers a range of 456 kilometres
Mahindra XUV400 challenges rivals like Tata Nexon EV