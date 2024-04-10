Mahindra XUV3XO is all set for debut on 29th April 2024

Published Apr 10, 2024

It will come as the updated iteration of Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV

Mahindra has already teased the SUV online revealing some of its design elements

Mahindra XUV3XO comes with significantly updated design over the XUV300

It gets dual LED projector headlamps, inverted LED daytime running lights

It features a new design front grille sporting a glossy black mesh pattern

There will be dual-tone paint options for the upcoming Mahindra XUV3XO SUV

Moving to back, Mahindra XUV3XO SUV gets a sleek LED strip connecting the LED taillights, while there is a rear wiper as well

Overall, the SUV looks significantly distinctive than the Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV3XO's cabin too comes different looking than the XUV300

It gets a panoramic sunroof, headrests for all five seats, a rear seat armrest etc
