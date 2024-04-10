It will come as the updated iteration of Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV
Mahindra has already teased the SUV online revealing some of its design elements
Mahindra XUV3XO comes with significantly updated design over the XUV300
It gets dual LED projector headlamps, inverted LED daytime running lights
It features a new design front grille sporting a glossy black mesh pattern
There will be dual-tone paint options for the upcoming Mahindra XUV3XO SUV
Moving to back, Mahindra XUV3XO SUV gets a sleek LED strip connecting the LED taillights, while there is a rear wiper as well
Overall, the SUV looks significantly distinctive than the Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV3XO's cabin too comes different looking than the XUV300
It gets a panoramic sunroof, headrests for all five seats, a rear seat armrest etc