Mahindra to pour in big bucks into its EV base in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 14, 2022

Mahindra's upcoming EVs will be developed & manufactured in a dedicated facility in Pune

The company will invest around 10k crore over eight years

Mahindra is all set to launch its XUV400 EV in the Indian market early 2023

The XUV400 is essentially the XUV300 but with an all-electric core

But eyes would also be peeled on some of its other EVs in the future

Mahindra recently unveiled five new EV concepts which are likely to hit roads over the next few years

These include XUV.E8, XUV.E9, BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09

At present, Tata Motors has a commanding lead in the electric car segment in India
