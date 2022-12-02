Made-in-India Volkswagen Virtus smashes its way to five-star crash rating

The model is equipped with six airbags, a big factor in the sedan scoring a perfect five
For Adult Occupant Protection, Virtus scored 92%
Virtus also scored 92% for Child Occupant Protection
The sedan managed 53% for Pedestrian Protection
As far as Safety Assist Systems are concerned, Virtus managed 85%
Volkswagen Virtus was launched in India earlier in 2022
It is the second model from the Germans under its India 2.0 project, first being the Taigun
Taigun is the best-selling VW model in the country at present