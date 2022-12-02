Made-in-India Volkswagen Virtus smashes its way to five-star crash rating

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Dec 02, 2022

The model is equipped with six airbags, a big factor in the sedan scoring a perfect five

For Adult Occupant Protection, Virtus scored 92%

Virtus also scored 92% for Child Occupant Protection

The sedan managed 53% for Pedestrian Protection

As far as Safety Assist Systems are concerned, Virtus managed 85%

Volkswagen Virtus was launched in India earlier in 2022

It is the second model from the Germans under its India 2.0 project, first being the Taigun 

Taigun is the best-selling VW model in the country at present
