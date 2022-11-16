An electric SUV with supercar-like performance? Dreams do come true!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 16, 2022

US-based Lucid Motors is working on a one-of-a-kind electric SUV that is being built for speed

Lucid Gravity SUV has been previewed for the world. And it looks stunning

While the numbers have not been officially revealed, expect more than 1,000hp on offer

But while speed and range are crucial, Lucid Gravity also appears to have an expansive cabin

Expected to seat seven people, including driver, this EV is taking aim at luxury car manufacturers

Lucid Gravity will be officially unveiled early 2023. Reservations will also open around then

The company currently offers several EV models with Lucid Air being its premier product

Lucid Air is a luxury sedan that aims to bring down dominance of Tesla EVs
For more from Lucid Motors' camp...
Click Here