US-based Lucid Motors is working on a one-of-a-kind electric SUV that is being built for speed
Lucid Gravity SUV has been previewed for the world. And it looks stunning
While the numbers have not been officially revealed, expect more than 1,000hp on offer
But while speed and range are crucial, Lucid Gravity also appears to have an expansive cabin
Expected to seat seven people, including driver, this EV is taking aim at luxury car manufacturers
Lucid Gravity will be officially unveiled early 2023. Reservations will also open around then
Lucid Air is a luxury sedan that aims to bring down dominance of Tesla EVs