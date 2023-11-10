Lotus Eletre high-performance SUV launched in India. Check it out

Lotus has entered the Indian market with its Eletre electric performance SUV
The company has partnered with Delhi-based Exclusive Motors for sales and distribution.
The new Lotus Eletre is underpinned by the brand’s Electric Premium Architecture.
The Eletre gets two powertrain options with the standard and Eletre S powered by the dual-motor system that develops 595 bhp and 710 Nm, with a range of 600 km on a single charge.
The top-spec Lotus Eletre R packs a whopping 893 bhp and 985 Nm from its dual electric motors with a 2-speed transmission and a maximum range of 490 km on a single charge.
The Eletre and Eletre S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds, while the Eletre R can do the same run in just 2.95 seconds.
The top speed is restricted to 265 kmph.
The new Lotus Eletre is priced at ₹2.55 crore, going up to ₹2.99 crore (all prices are ex-showroom)
