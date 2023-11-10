Lotus Eletre high-performance SUV launched in India. Check it out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 10, 2023

Lotus has entered the Indian market with its Eletre electric performance SUV

The company has partnered with Delhi-based Exclusive Motors for sales and distribution.

The new Lotus Eletre is underpinned by the brand’s Electric Premium Architecture.

The Eletre gets two powertrain options with the standard and Eletre S powered by the dual-motor system that develops 595 bhp and 710 Nm, with a range of 600 km on a single charge. 

The top-spec Lotus Eletre R packs a whopping 893 bhp and 985 Nm from its dual electric motors with a 2-speed transmission and a maximum range of 490 km on a single charge. 

The Eletre and Eletre S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds, while the Eletre R can do the same run in just 2.95 seconds. 

The top speed is restricted to 265 kmph.

 The new Lotus Eletre is priced at 2.55 crore, going up to 2.99 crore (all prices are ex-showroom)

