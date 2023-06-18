Looking to buy an e-scooter with a long loan window? Check out these options

Published Jun 18, 2023

Ather Energy and Ola Electric are offering e-scooters with a long loan window

Customers can opt for a maximum of 60-month loan tenure

This industry-first initiative was first announced by Ather Energy

Ola Electric also recently followed into its footsteps

Traditionally, loans for e-two-wheelers are offered for 36 months and up to 48 months

Ola has partnered with IDFC First Bank and L&T Financial Services for the 60-month scheme

It is offering a low interest rate of 6.99% for the tenure

 Ather has tied up with IDFC First, Bajaj Finance, and Hero FinCorp for the same

It has brought down EMIs to as low as 2,999 on the 450X
