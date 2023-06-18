Looking to buy an e-scooter with a long loan window? Check out these options

Ather Energy and Ola Electric are offering e-scooters with a long loan window
Customers can opt for a maximum of 60-month loan tenure
This industry-first initiative was first announced by Ather Energy
Ola Electric also recently followed into its footsteps
Traditionally, loans for e-two-wheelers are offered for 36 months and up to 48 months
Ola has partnered with IDFC First Bank and L&T Financial Services for the 60-month scheme
It is offering a low interest rate of 6.99% for the tenure
Ather has tied up with IDFC First, Bajaj Finance, and Hero FinCorp for the same
It has brought down EMIs to as low as ₹2,999 on the 450X