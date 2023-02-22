Looking to buy a Volvo car? Get ready to pay more

Volvo Cars has increased prices of its mild hybrid models in India with immediate effect
The prices of the Volvo XC40, XC60, XC90 and S90 have been hiked by up to 2%
The price hike comes as an effect of increase in customs duty announced in Budget 2023
Volvo says the decision has led to increase in input costs of petrol mild-hybrid models
According to the new price list, the XC40 SUV will cost ₹46.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
The price of the XC60 SUV has been hiked to ₹67.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
The XC90 mild hybrid models will now come at ₹98.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
The price of the S90 sedan has been hiked to ₹67.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Volvo locally assembles its mild hybrid models at its facility near Bengaluru