Looking to buy a Volvo car? Get ready to pay more

Published Feb 22, 2023

Volvo Cars has increased prices of its mild hybrid models in India with immediate effect

The prices of the Volvo XC40, XC60, XC90 and S90 have been hiked by up to 2%

The price hike comes as an effect of increase in customs duty announced in Budget 2023

Volvo says the decision has led to increase in input costs of petrol mild-hybrid models

 According to the new price list, the XC40 SUV will cost 46.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

The price of the XC60 SUV has been hiked to 67.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

The XC90 mild hybrid models will now come at 98.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

The price of the S90 sedan has been hiked to 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Volvo locally assembles its mild hybrid models at its facility near Bengaluru
