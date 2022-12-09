Tata Nexon is ruling the SUV segment in India currently
In November, Nexon was India's second best-selling car with 15,871 units sold
Tata Punch SUV, the smallest in the segment is the third best-selling SUV that comes on a budget
Available from ₹5.99 lakh, the SUV found 12,131 homes in India last month
At number three is Maruti Brezza sub-compact SUV
Launched in August this year, the SUV found 11,324 takers last month
Brezza's arch rival Hyundai Venue is also one of the best-selling SUVs in India
Hyundai sold 10,738 units of the new generation Venue SUV in India last month
At number five is Sonet, Kia's second best-selling car in India
In November, Kia sold 7,834 units of the SUV in India