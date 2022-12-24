Lexus drives in its costliest SUV in India. Check it out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 24, 2022

Lexus launched its most expensive SUV in the Indian market 

The price of Lexus LX 500 stands at 2.82 crore (ex-showroom)

The luxury SUV is available in three variants

The Lexus LX 500 will be offered with a diesel engine only

It features a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 diesel engine

The engine can churn power output of 304 bhp with a peak torque of 700 Nm

The interior boasts a 12.3-inch digital infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android functionalities 

The SUV also offers multi-terrain modes for driving 
Know more about Lexus LX 500
Click Here