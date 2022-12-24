Lexus drives in its costliest SUV in India. Check it out

Lexus launched its most expensive SUV in the Indian market
The price of Lexus LX 500 stands at ₹2.82 crore (ex-showroom)
The luxury SUV is available in three variants
The Lexus LX 500 will be offered with a diesel engine only
It features a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 diesel engine
The engine can churn power output of 304 bhp with a peak torque of 700 Nm
The interior boasts a 12.3-inch digital infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android functionalities
The SUV also offers multi-terrain modes for driving