Lamborghini presents three limited-edition Huracans  

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 21, 2023

Lamborghini is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year

On this occassion, the Italian marque has created special editions of Huracan STO, Huracan Tecnica and Huracan EVO Spyder 

Only 60 units of these limited-edition models will be produced

The special edition Huracan STO comes with a naturally aspirated V10 engine capable of churning 640 hp

 Check product page

This Huracan STO model will be available in two  versions 

Lamborghini shares the limited-edition Huracan Tecnica, which will also have two versions, is the most versatile variant in the range 

These versions of Tecnica will have drawing inspired from motorsport and the colors of the Italian flag

The 60th anniversary EVO Spyder will have bodywork in Blu Le Mans with contrasting Bianco Isi details 

Both the exclusive editions of EVO Spyder are equipped with 20-inch Damiso black rims
Know more about Lamborghini
Click Here