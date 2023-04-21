Lamborghini presents three limited-edition Huracans  

Lamborghini is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year
On this occassion, the Italian marque has created special editions of Huracan STO, Huracan Tecnica and Huracan EVO Spyder
Only 60 units of these limited-edition models will be produced
The special edition Huracan STO comes with a naturally aspirated V10 engine capable of churning 640 hp
This Huracan STO model will be available in two versions
Lamborghini shares the limited-edition Huracan Tecnica, which will also have two versions, is the most versatile variant in the range
These versions of Tecnica will have drawing inspired from motorsport and the colors of the Italian flag
The 60th anniversary EVO Spyder will have bodywork in Blu Le Mans with contrasting Bianco Isi details
Both the exclusive editions of EVO Spyder are equipped with 20-inch Damiso black rims