Lamborghini launched the Urus S in India earlier this week
The entry-level supercar from the Italian carmaker is priced at over ₹4 crore
Lamborghini said that Urus S has already been sold out for the entire year
One needs to wait for more than a year to book an Urus S SUV
New bookings for the Urus S SUV will only be delivered next year
Urus S has replaced Lamborghini’s best-seller Urus SUV
In India, over 80% of Urus customers are first-time Lamborghini owners
Lamborghini had also launched the Urus Performante in India earlier
The performance version of the Urus also has a waiting period of more than a year