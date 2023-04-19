This supercar was sold out within hours after launch in India

Lamborghini launched the Urus S in India earlier this week

The entry-level supercar from the Italian carmaker is priced at over 4 crore

Lamborghini said that Urus S has already been sold out for the entire year

One needs to wait for more than a year to book an Urus S SUV

New bookings for the Urus S SUV will only be delivered next year

Urus S has replaced Lamborghini’s best-seller Urus SUV

In India, over 80% of Urus customers are first-time Lamborghini owners

Lamborghini had also launched the Urus Performante in India earlier

The performance version of the Urus also has a waiting period of more than a year
