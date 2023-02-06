Lamborghini Invencible is truly invincible!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 06, 2023

Lamborghini introduces a new naturally aspirated V12 coupe, Invencible

This model is a one-off creation from the luxury automaker

The design of the car gets the brand's characteristic element called Sesto Elemento which is a large rear wing 

The car comes with the same carbon fibre monocoque as the Aventador

The coupe shows off subtle contrast between the colour red and the carbon-looking elements amped up by red flakes

Lamborghini puts the 12-cylinder 6.5-litre engine longitudinally in the rear of the coupe

The interior boasts extensive usage of Rosso Alala leather

The dashboard comes with a Lamborghini logo in Rosso Efesto
Know more about this car 
Click Here