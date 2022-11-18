Lamborghini engine sounds now a playlist on Spotify

Sounds of naturally-aspirated V10 and V12 combustion engines give many the adrenaline rush
To cater to the senses, Lamborghini has created a Spotify playlist comprising of exhaust sounds from its cars
Called The Engine Songs, these tracks will give listeners sensory immersion of a driving experience
The creators have carefully applied songs to the vibrations and roar of the engines
Sounds of engines such as V8, V10 and V12 have been considered to create the playlist
Lamborghini claims to amp up the in-car experience with this playlist
Lamborghini joined hands with famous music producer Alex Trecarichi to create this unique playlist
Trecarichi applied the formulas of the Fourier Transform to the music of the engines
Lamborghini is calling these tracks to be raw and metallic which will create positive emotions and memories