Lamborghini engine sounds now a playlist on Spotify

Hindustan Times
Auto
Published Nov 18, 2022

Sounds of naturally-aspirated V10 and V12 combustion engines give many the adrenaline rush

To cater to the senses, Lamborghini has created a Spotify playlist comprising of exhaust sounds from its cars

Called The Engine Songs, these tracks will give listeners sensory immersion of a driving experience

The creators have carefully applied songs to the vibrations and roar of the engines

Sounds of engines such as V8, V10 and V12 have been considered to create the playlist

Lamborghini claims to amp up the in-car experience with this playlist

Lamborghini joined hands with famous music producer Alex Trecarichi to create this unique playlist

Trecarichi applied the formulas of the Fourier Transform to the music of the engines 

Lamborghini is calling these tracks to be raw and metallic which will create positive emotions and memories
