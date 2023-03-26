Know how can you maximize your electric scooter's range 

Published Mar 26, 2023

Electric scooters are gaining popularity across the country

Factors such as affordability and low expense against ICE vehicles are making these EVs a go to option nowadays

However, range is one of the top concerns of electric scooter owners 

The following are a few tips that will help one to increase his or her electric scooter's range

Since tyre pressure directly impacts range, one should keep the pressure as per the OEM's direction

One should try to ride the EV in power saving mode and at a low speed as speeding will discharge the battery faster

Turn off unecessary electronics along with LED daytime running lights to save more power

Taking care of the battery to get a solid return should be a priority

Keep the weight in the EV in check
