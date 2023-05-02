Kia registers over 20% growth in April; Sonet leads the way

Kia India has declared that it registered 22% increase in sales last month
The automaker has sold 23,216 units of vehicles across India
Kia Sonet and Seltos have pushed the automaker's sales figure postively
Both the models have contributed to more than half of the company's overall sales
About 9,744 units of Sonet have been delivered
With these figures, Sonet has beaten Seltos which has been the brand's most successful model in the country
About 7,213 units of Kia Seltos have been sold in April
Along with Seltos and Sonet, the automaker has sold 6,107 units of Carens