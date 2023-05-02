Kia registers over 20% growth in April; Sonet leads the way

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 02, 2023

Kia India has declared that it registered 22% increase in sales last month

The automaker has sold 23,216 units of vehicles across India

Kia Sonet and Seltos have pushed the automaker's sales figure postively

Both the models have contributed to more than half of the company's overall sales

About 9,744 units of Sonet have been delivered

With these figures, Sonet has beaten Seltos which has been the brand's most successful model in the country

About 7,213 units of Kia Seltos have been sold in April

Along with Seltos and Sonet, the automaker has sold 6,107 units of Carens
Know details about Kia EV9
Click Here