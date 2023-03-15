The production-spec model appears identical to the original concept
Dimensionally, the SUV looks similar to the EV9 concept
EV9 has been influenced by Opposites United design philosophy
Kia EV9 is based on E-GMP flat-floor EV architecture
It gets large sharp-looking LED headlamp with Star Map LED DRL
The body integrated door handles ensure better aerodynamic efficiency
The wheels come with a unique design
The sharp and sleek LED taillights sport a unique design
It gets a floating panoramic dashboard with dual 12.3-inch touchscreens
The cabin has been themed around Technology for Life principle
The centre console has several cleverly designed storage
EV9's front and second-row seats can be reclined, while second-row seats can be swivelled 180 degree