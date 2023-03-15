Kia EV9 electric SUV has finally broken cover ahead of late 2023 launch

The production-spec model appears identical to the original concept

Dimensionally, the SUV looks similar to the EV9 concept

EV9 has been influenced by Opposites United design philosophy

Kia EV9 is based on E-GMP flat-floor EV architecture

It gets large sharp-looking LED headlamp with Star Map LED DRL

The body integrated door handles ensure better aerodynamic efficiency

The wheels come with a unique design

The sharp and sleek LED taillights sport a unique design

It gets a floating panoramic dashboard with dual 12.3-inch touchscreens

The cabin has been themed around Technology for Life principle

The centre console has several cleverly designed storage

EV9's front and second-row seats can be reclined, while second-row seats can be swivelled 180 degree
