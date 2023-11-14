Highway driving is fun, pleasant and relaxing as well as challenging

Published Nov 14, 2023

Driving on a highway allows a driver to unleash the full power of the vehicle

Despite the fun and exciting experience, driving on a highway is challenging because of the high-speed traffic

This is why there are some key and useful tips that should be followed always whenever someone driving on a highway

Here are some key tips to follow while driving a car on highways

Always drive at a speed that you can control and never overspeed

Make sure you stay on right lane at a constant speed and don't change lanes suddenly

Always use horns and indictors properly whenever and wherever they should be used

Use indicators to signal other before making a turn or changing lanes

Never overtake a vehicle from wrong side

Use high beam judiciously without creating trouble for oncoming vehicles
