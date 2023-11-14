Driving on a highway allows a driver to unleash the full power of the vehicle
Despite the fun and exciting experience, driving on a highway is challenging because of the high-speed traffic
This is why there are some key and useful tips that should be followed always whenever someone driving on a highway
Here are some key tips to follow while driving a car on highways
Always drive at a speed that you can control and never overspeed
Make sure you stay on right lane at a constant speed and don't change lanes suddenly
Always use horns and indictors properly whenever and wherever they should be used
Use indicators to signal other before making a turn or changing lanes
Never overtake a vehicle from wrong side
Use high beam judiciously without creating trouble for oncoming vehicles