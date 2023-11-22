Buying and owning a car is a matter of pride for many in India

Published Nov 22, 2023

Besides enhancing personal mobility options, owning a car also comes with emotional elements for many consumers in India

However, many consumers ignore the need of proper and timely maintenance for cars

Here are some most useful car maintenance tips for beginners

Wash the car periodically with car shampoo

Even if you wash it periodically, make sure to clean the car's exterior regularly

Keep the interior clean as well using a vacuum cleaner and by regular dusting

Ensure timely engine oil change periodically

Periodically check and clean the battery

Always keep the tyres properly inflated and check for wear and tear periodically
