Besides enhancing personal mobility options, owning a car also comes with emotional elements for many consumers in India
However, many consumers ignore the need of proper and timely maintenance for cars
Here are some most useful car maintenance tips for beginners
Wash the car periodically with car shampoo
Even if you wash it periodically, make sure to clean the car's exterior regularly
Keep the interior clean as well using a vacuum cleaner and by regular dusting
Ensure timely engine oil change periodically
Periodically check and clean the battery
Always keep the tyres properly inflated and check for wear and tear periodically