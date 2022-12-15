Kawasaki W175 retro motorcycle on Indian roads now!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 15, 2022

Deliveries begin for the Kawasaki W175 retro motorcycle across India

The Kawasaki W175 is the brand’s most affordable offering in the country 

It was launched in September this year

The bike borrows styling bits from the W800, which is also on sale in India

It gets teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round headlamp and boxy side panel

 The W175 gets a 177 cc BS6 compliant, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine

 It churns out 12.8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 13.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm

The bike comes with a 12-litre fuel tank

The Kawasaki W175 is priced from 1.47 lakh for the standard option
The premium version comes at a price of 1.49 lakh
