Kawasaki W175 retro motorcycle on Indian roads now!

Deliveries begin for the Kawasaki W175 retro motorcycle across India
The Kawasaki W175 is the brand’s most affordable offering in the country
It was launched in September this year
The bike borrows styling bits from the W800, which is also on sale in India
It gets teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round headlamp and boxy side panel
The W175 gets a 177 cc BS6 compliant, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine
It churns out 12.8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 13.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm
The bike comes with a 12-litre fuel tank
The Kawasaki W175 is priced from ₹1.47 lakh for the standard option