Joy Mihos electric scooters start reaching owners 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 30, 2023

Deliveries of Mihos have begun in a phased manner across Gujrat and Maharashtra

 Additional cities in different states will be added in a phased manner

Deliveries will be conducted through over 600 authorized showrooms across country

Joy Mihos e-bike was launched during the Auto Expo 2023 

 Check product page

For the first 5,000 customers, it was priced at 1,35,000 (ex-showroom)

The e-scooter is designed and developed with Poly DiCycloPentadiene (PDCPD)

It can absorb maximum impact on the road with added durability and flexibility

 The bike can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in less than 7 seconds

It has a top speed of 70 kmph
There are three riding modes - Eco, Ride and Hyper. For more...
Click Here