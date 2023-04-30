Joy Mihos electric scooters start reaching owners 

Deliveries of Mihos have begun in a phased manner across Gujrat and Maharashtra
Additional cities in different states will be added in a phased manner
Deliveries will be conducted through over 600 authorized showrooms across country
Joy Mihos e-bike was launched during the Auto Expo 2023
For the first 5,000 customers, it was priced at ₹1,35,000 (ex-showroom)
The e-scooter is designed and developed with Poly DiCycloPentadiene (PDCPD)
It can absorb maximum impact on the road with added durability and flexibility
The bike can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in less than 7 seconds
It has a top speed of 70 kmph