Jimny now comes with ADAS feature, but not in India

Suzuki has introduced the three-door Jimny  SUV in Australia with ADAS technology

Jimny in Australia comes packed with several safety features

Jimny down under offers ADAS features like autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and lane departure warning

Jimny in Australia will also offer feature to automatically switch between high and low beam depending on traffic

 Check product page

The off-road SUV also offers six airbags and electronic stability control as standard safety features

One of the similarities between Jimny in Australia and in India is the AllGrip technology

AllGrip Pro technology offers 4X4 capability to the flagship SUV

Under the hood, the Jimny down under comes with a 1.5-lIitre VVT petrol engine generating 101 hp and 130 Nm

The transmission job is handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox
