Jimny now comes with ADAS feature, but not in India

Suzuki has introduced the three-door Jimny SUV in Australia with ADAS technology
Jimny in Australia comes packed with several safety features
Jimny down under offers ADAS features like autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and lane departure warning
Jimny in Australia will also offer feature to automatically switch between high and low beam depending on traffic
The off-road SUV also offers six airbags and electronic stability control as standard safety features
One of the similarities between Jimny in Australia and in India is the AllGrip technology
AllGrip Pro technology offers 4X4 capability to the flagship SUV
Under the hood, the Jimny down under comes with a 1.5-lIitre VVT petrol engine generating 101 hp and 130 Nm
The transmission job is handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox